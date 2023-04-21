KTSA KTSA Logo

SAPD: Man shot multiple times, in critical condition

By Christian Blood
April 21, 2023
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A shooting on the West Side is leaving one man in critical condition.

San Antonio police say the shooter walked up Zulema Avenue and ducked behind a car before firing several shots, hitting the victim in the head and abdomen as he stood in front of a house.

Investigators say the suspect ran off before police arrived after 1:45 pm.

The victim was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

There is no description of the suspect.

