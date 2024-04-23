SAPD: Man stabbed to death, another shot after fight on South Side

Closeup of LED police car light bar flashing red and blue during National Night Out on August 1, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is trying to figure out what led to a fight between two men that left one dead and another in critical condition.

Investigators say one of the men showed up at a woman’s home in the 200 block of Grosvenor Boulevard, but another man was already there. Police say the two started fighting, at which point one of the men pulled a gun while the other pulled a knife.

When officers arrived on scene, they say they found one of the men shot before he was rushed to the hospital. As the investigation expanded, the other man was found down the street with stab wounds. Despite life-saving efforts, the stabbing victim died.

SAPD says the fight broke out around 2:20 p.m. on Thursday.

This is a developing story and more information will be given when possible.