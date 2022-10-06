SAPD: Man with felony warrants dead after officer involved shooting on north side

Lights of the police car

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is reporting an officer-involved shooting on the city’s north side.

Investigators say a man was shot dead by an officer who was responding to a domestic disturbance call in the 11990 block of Bammel Lane. The man reportedly had a gun when police arrived, and he was suspected of stalking a woman after the two had previously dated.

The woman had been working with a detective after the 33-year-old suspect had come in contact with her after about a year. Police say it is possible the man might have put a tracking device on the woman’s car, but this has not been confirmed.

Investigators say the man was shot after he pointed a gun at his head and started moving toward the woman.

KSAT reports the man had a protective order against him out of Hidalgo County and he also had numerous active felony warrants as well.

No names have been released at this time and this story will be updated when possible.