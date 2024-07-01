SAPD: Mother arrested after three kids found in car parked outside for almost one hour

Police patrol car with sirens off during a traffic control. Blue and red flashing sirens of police car during the roadblock in the city.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A mother is facing charges after three young children were rescued from a car parked outside with its engine off Friday afternoon.

Officers with the San Antonio Police Department responded to the 16600 block of U.S. Highway 281 around 2 p.m. after a bystander called for help. The children, ages 4, 2, and one month, were rescued and rushed to the hospital. Each are expected to recover.

Angela Garza-Amador would later tell police she had lost track of time while she was shopping. She was arrested and charged with three counts of abandoning/endangering a child.

Weather forecasters say the temperature inside a parked car can become dangerous within minutes if it is parked outside on a hot day. A Heat Advisory was in effect in San Antonio when the children were rescued.

Police would later find the children had been locked inside the car for around 50 minutes.