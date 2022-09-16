SAPD: No suspects in West Side road rage shooting, one man hospitalized

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for suspects in a west side road rage shooting that has left one man in the hospital.

Investigators say the victim has life-threatening injuries after he was shot somewhere in the area of West Commerce and Belcross, but they think the incident may have started near 36th Street and Fortuna.

Officers were called around 2 p.m. Friday on report of the shooting, and when they arrived at the scene they found the victim with two gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital, but there are no other details on his condition. Investigators say they are not sure what kind of gun was used in the shooting.

Police have no suspects.

This is a developing story and more details will be passed along when possible.