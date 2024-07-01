SAPD: No suspects, no crime scene after shooting on North Side

Police vehicle with red and blue flashing lights on empty night street background, crime scene, night patrolling the city, fight against looting during quarantine.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for clues after a man was robbed and shot twice near the University of the Incarnate Word.

The victim was only identified as a 28-year-old man after he was found lying in the street with gunshots to the lower body near the intersection of Highway 281 and East Hildebrand Avenue after 4 a.m. Monday.

Investigators think three suspects were involved in the shooting after the victim’s bicycle was taken. Police say the man’s backpack and a necklace were also taken.

SAPD says the victim was unable to tell officers where the robbery or shooting happened, so for now there is no crime scene.

No witnesses were found, so there is no word on suspects.