SAPD officer arrested and charged with DWI
SAPD officer Rafael Hernandez III charged with DWI/Photo-SAPD
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) A San Antonio police officer has been arrested and charged with DWI.
SAPD says officer Rafael Hernandez III was pulled over just before 3 a.m. Thursday after traveling about 100 miles an hour on Westbound Loop 410 at IH 10.
He was given a DWI evaluation and the arresting officer determined that Hernandez was impaired. He was arrested and charged with DWI.
Hernandez has been with SAPD for 3 1/2 years. He’ll be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a criminal and internal investigation.