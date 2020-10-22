      Weather Alert

SAPD officer arrested and charged with DWI

Elizabeth Ruiz
Oct 22, 2020 @ 8:52am
SAPD officer Rafael Hernandez III charged with DWI/Photo-SAPD

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) A San Antonio  police officer has been arrested and charged with DWI.

SAPD says officer Rafael Hernandez III was pulled over just before 3 a.m. Thursday after traveling about 100 miles an hour on Westbound Loop 410 at IH 10.

He was given a DWI evaluation and the arresting officer determined that Hernandez was impaired.   He was arrested and charged with DWI.

Hernandez has been with SAPD for 3 1/2 years.  He’ll be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a criminal and internal investigation.

TAGS
San Antonio Police Officer Arrested SAPD
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Traffic
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Weekend Programming