SAPD officer indicted for tampering with government record

Katy Barber
Nov 18, 2021 @ 1:47pm
Photo courtesy of Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An officer with the San Antonio Police Department was indicted this week by a Bexar County Grand Jury on charges of tampering with a government record.

Morgan Lucas is accused of lying on a police report about a crash on November 22, 2019. The police department began the investigation in February of 2020 after reportedly discovering irregularities in the report.

The District Attorney’s Office said Lucas entered a false statement into a police report saying that he ran a vehicle’s license plate using a police computer and the driver had multiple municipal court warrants.

Tampering with a government record is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine up to $4,000.

