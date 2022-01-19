SAPD officer pulls woman from burning car

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A video of a San Antonio police officer saving a woman from a burning vehicle is making its rounds online.
Officer Bianca Garcia arrived at a Starbucks near Balcones Heights where a vehicle was on fire in the parking lot last Thursday night.
In a video posted to the department’s YouTube channel, the driver of the vehicle can be heard frantically pleading with Garcia to save her unconscious friend in the passenger seat of the car. The door was jammed, according to the video.
Garcia can be seen getting the passenger door open and pulling the woman from the car with the help of other officers.
Police said that only minor injuries were sustained by the people involved in the crash.