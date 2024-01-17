SAPD officer released from hospital after weekend shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is announcing the release of one of its own from the hospital after they were shot early Saturday morning.

In a post to Facebook, SAPD says the six-year veteran will recover at home.

The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. when a DWI officer made a traffic stop in the 8200 block of Marbach Road, not far from Loop 410. After making the stop, investigators say two more DWI officers arrived at the scene before the driver got out of the car. At that point, police say a passenger pulled a gun and started shooting at officers.

As one officer was hit, police say another passenger jumped in the driver seat and drove off.

KSAT-12 reports an 18-year-old man suspected of shooting at the officer died of a self-inflicted gunshot during a standoff on the West Side.

Two other suspects remain at large as the investigation continues.