SAPD officer shot, multiple suspects on the loose

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A six-year veteran of the San Antonio Police Department is in stable condition after they were shot during a traffic stop early Saturday morning.

Chief of Police William McManus says the shooting happened on the West Side when a DWI officer pulled a car over in the 8200 block of Marbach Road, not far from Loop 410.

Investigators say as many as three DWI officers ended up at the scene, but as one of them walked up to the car, the driver got out and another passenger started shooting at the officers at around 1:15 a.m.

McManus says one of the officers was hit and taken to the hospital in stable condition. The two other officers were not hurt.

SAPD says one of the passengers jumped into the drivers seat before speeding away.

The suspect vehicle was found shortly after shots were fired, but the suspects have not been found.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more information when possible.