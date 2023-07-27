SAPD: One person dead, two hurt after triple shooting on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a triple shooting on the Southwest Side that has left one person dead and two others hurt.

It all started after a truck was stolen, and its owner tracked the vehicle to South Park Mall.

Police Chief William McManus says the owner, and a woman with him, ordered another man and woman out of the truck at gunpoint.

As the owner’s friend was calling the police, the thief pulled a weapon of his own.

“The suspect, who was behind the wheel of the stolen vehicle, produced a handgun and shot the owner of the vehicle who was holding him at gunpoint,” according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus. “The owner of the vehicle returned fire, killing the suspect who was behind the wheel of the stolen vehicle.”

The owner also shot the thief’s companion, critically wounding her.

The thief was declared dead at the scene.

The thief’s companion and the owner of the stolen truck are both at a hospital.

The companion remains in critical condition, the owner of the stolen truck is in stabile condition.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus, while briefing the media, called the incident an act of self defense.