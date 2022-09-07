SAPD: One person hurt in shooting south of downtown

KTSA/Christian Blood

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a shooting south of downtown that is leaving one man hurt.

Officers were called to Labor Street before 11 a.m. on report of shots fired. Upon arrival police found one man with a gunshot wound and he was taken to the hospital.

SAPD reports some suspects have been located, and numerous areas were blocked off with police tape, including most of a baseball field and park.

Detectives could be seen looking over possible evidence in a large area blocked off.

There is no word on the identity of the victim or suspects at this time.

This is developing story and we will pass along more information as it becomes available.