SAPD: One person shot under highway overpass
KTSA News/Katy Barber — Police respond to reports that a person was shot under a highway overpass near downtown on May 26, 2021.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are searching for a person who shot a man under an Interstate 35 overpass near downtown.
According to police, the gunman was intending to shoot someone else and accidentally shot a man in the upper torso around 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Officials said the gunshot victim walked to a nearby motel to call for help and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The gunman reportedly fled the area in a gray car.
Police said they believe they know who the shooter is and a search is underway.