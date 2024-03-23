SAPD: One suspect arrested, another at large after teen shot in head

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is announcing the arrest of one suspect after a 15-year-old was shot in the head Friday night on the far West Side.

A warrant for the arrest of Zakar Polk, 20, was secured before midnight, less than two hours after the shooting happened in the 9900 block of West Military Drive. Polk is the only suspect in custody at this time, but SAPD says it has evidence that points to a second suspect, although no details are known about who that person is.

Police say the shooting happened around 10 p.m., and the victim was rushed to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Investigators say the victim and his mother were driving near a building in the area, and they noticed several people standing outside. Moments later, police say at least one of the people at the location pulled a gun and started shooting at the car. From there, the mother drove her son to the hospital.

Detectives gathered evidence at the scene, and Polk was arrested overnight.

If you have any information on the shooting, or the identity of the second suspect, you are urged to contact the SAPD Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.