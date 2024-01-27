SAPD patrol car kills pedestrian while chasing carjacking suspect on East Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was killed during a police chase Friday night.

SAPD was told a man and a woman had their car and a purse stolen at gunpoint downtown at around 8 p.m.

Later in the evening, officers located the stolen car, but the driver managed to escape capture. By 10:30 p.m., the car was found again and a chase started along S WW White. At one point, a pedestrian in the road was hit by one of the squad car chasing the carjacking suspect.

Officers stopped at that location to render aid, but the pedestrian died at the scene.

Police say Rene Camarillo, 17, was found shortly after. Investigators say he left the stolen car before he was captured by officers on foot.

Camarillo now faces multiple charges, including murder.

SAPD says the officer involved in the crash is now on administrative duty while an investigation takes place.