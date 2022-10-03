KTSA KTSA Logo

SAPD: Pedestrian killed in northeast side accident

By Christian Blood
October 3, 2022 11:29AM CDT
Share
SAPD: Pedestrian killed in northeast side accident

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is reporting a fatal accident involving a car and a pedestrian on the northeast side.

Investigators say the person was killed around 6:30 a.m. Monday morning, although details about the accident or the people involved have not been released.

Police say the location of the incident was the 6500 block of Randolph Boulevard in an area between Judson and O’Connor.

This is a developing story and the story will be updated when possible.

More about:
San Antonio Police Department

Popular Posts

1

Woman shot and killed outside bar on San Antonio's East side
2

Witnesses report seeing 5 men open fire on San Antonio home
3

17-year-old arrested for running down man during argument in San Antonio parking lot
4

SAPD: Woman shot at San Antonio park. Shooter still on the run
5

Woman arrested in fatal hit and run on IH-37 in San Antonio