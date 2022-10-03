SAPD: Pedestrian killed in northeast side accident

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is reporting a fatal accident involving a car and a pedestrian on the northeast side.

Investigators say the person was killed around 6:30 a.m. Monday morning, although details about the accident or the people involved have not been released.

Police say the location of the incident was the 6500 block of Randolph Boulevard in an area between Judson and O’Connor.

This is a developing story and the story will be updated when possible.