SAPD: Person arrested, charged with DWI after car crashes into house
June 29, 2024 11:38AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One person is facing a DWI charge after a car crashed into a house on the Southwest Side Friday night.
The San Antonio Police Department responded to the scene in the 2000 block of Springvale Drive around 11:30p.m. Upon arrival, officers thought the driver had run away while leaving a passenger inside.
KENS 5 reports further investigation led police to believe the passenger was actually the driver, and that suspect was arrested and charged with DWI.
No other injuries were reported.
