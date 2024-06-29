KTSA KTSA Logo

SAPD: Person arrested, charged with DWI after car crashes into house

By Christian Blood
June 29, 2024 11:38AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One person is facing a DWI charge after a car crashed into a house on the Southwest Side Friday night.

The San Antonio Police Department responded to the scene in the 2000 block of Springvale Drive around 11:30p.m. Upon arrival, officers thought the driver had run away while leaving a passenger inside.

KENS 5 reports further investigation led police to believe the passenger was actually the driver, and that suspect was arrested and charged with DWI.

No other injuries were reported.

