SAPD: Pickup driver in critical condition after crashing into a tree

By Don Morgan
July 11, 2023 5:41AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Firefighters had to cut into a pickup to remove a man who was trapped inside after he crashed into a tree.

According to police, the crash happened in the 400 block of McCarty Road just before 10 P.M. Monday.

The driver was the only person in the pickup and was brought to a nearby hospital where he is said to be in critical condition.

His name and age haven’t been released and the crash is still being investigated.

No other injuries were reported.

