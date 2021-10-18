      Weather Alert

SAPD releases 2 more videos in search suspect in Sept. stabbing

Katy Barber
Oct 18, 2021 @ 6:10pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police have released two additional videos of a person of interest in the September murder of Christopher Olivarez.

Police said Olivarez was stabbed to death on Sept. 25 near a home on Kirk Place and the suspect fled with Olivarez’s vehicle. The vehicle was found a few days later abandoned outside of city limits.

Investigators have released surveillance video of a man they are calling a person of interest in the case and are asking for help in identifying him.

Anyone with information is asked to call 210-207-7635 with reference ID SAPD21190351.

