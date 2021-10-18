SAPD releases 2 more videos in search suspect in Sept. stabbing

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police have released two additional videos of a person of interest in the September murder of Christopher Olivarez.
Police said Olivarez was stabbed to death on Sept. 25 near a home on Kirk Place and the suspect fled with Olivarez’s vehicle. The vehicle was found a few days later abandoned outside of city limits.
Investigators have released surveillance video of a man they are calling a person of interest in the case and are asking for help in identifying him.
Anyone with information is asked to call 210-207-7635 with reference ID SAPD21190351.
San Antonio Police release video of person of interest in murder case
SAPD searching for murder suspect, may be in stolen vehicle