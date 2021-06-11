      Weather Alert

SAPD releases airport shooting footage

Katy Barber
Jun 11, 2021 @ 10:08am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department released video footage of the April 15 shooting at the San Antonio Airport.

The video released today includes surveillance footage and 9-1-1 audio.

Viewer discretion is advised. This video contains depictions of violence that may be disturbing to some. 

Police identified the shooter as Joe Gomez. The footage shows Gomez drive the wrong way into the terminal and parking before he opens fire at vehicles and bystanders.

In the video, a police officer returns fire and shoots Gomez in the arm. Gomez is then seen returning to his vehicle to shoot and kill himself. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

No serious injuries were reported.

 



