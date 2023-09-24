SAPD releases body cam footage of 3 officer-involved shootings, all 5 days apart

Warning: The following content might be disturbing to some viewers.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is releasing body cam footage of officer-involved shootings that happened just days apart.

Two of the shootings between suspects and officers happened on the same day.

On August 30, 2023, police shot and killed 40-year-old Michael Kirkland after a police chase that started in the 6800 block of Cross Spring. SAPD was conducting surveillance on Kirkland as he had an outstanding warrant for Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant. Investigators say Kirkland tried to get away in a vehicle after a squad car tried to pull him over.

Video footage shows Kirkland crashing into a squad car and other vehicles before he ended up running on foot onto IH-10 and shooting at passing cars. Multiple officers opened fire, killing Kirkland at the scene.

One officer who was shot during the exchange was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Later the same day, San Antonio police located a car believed to have been involved in multiple burglaries while working undercover. The suspect vehicle went into a parking lot off IH-410 in the 600 block of SW Loop 410 and then stopped. As police approached, body cam footage shows 21-year-old Victor Fernandes running from officers with a gun in his hand before a single shot is heard, dropping an undercover detective. Another officer then fired shots, hitting Fernandes before he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further investigation showed that the detective accidentally shot himself.

San Antonio Police Department – Evening officer-involved shooting (August 30, 2023)On September 4, 2023, San Antonio police were tipped off on the location of a suspect wanted on four counts of Aggravated Robbery. Body cam footage shows multiple officers walking up to a man while demanding that he show his hands. The suspect, 27-year-old Jacob String, pulled a cell phone out of his pocket but seemed unwilling to show what was in the other pocket.

String slowly started to walk away from officers before he was hit by a Taser and dropped to the ground. The video footage shows String rolling over on the ground, face up, and pointing a gun at officers before multiple shots were fired by police at the scene. String was later pronounced dead at the scene, and there was no report of any injuries to police.

San Antonio Police Department – Officer-involved shooting (September 4, 2023)