SAPD releases body cam footage of officer-involved-shooting of man with gun

Warning: The following content might be disturbing to some viewers.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is releasing body cam footage of an officer-involved-shooting that took place October 23, 2023.

Ruben Garcia, 34, was shot by an unidentified officer after a brief foot chase at the Winston Square Apartments on the Southwest Side.

The video footage shows the officer stopping his car after SAPD says Garcia had been seen with a gun in his waistband. The officer is heard telling Garcia he wants to talk to him, but a chase followed.

A Taser was deployed in an attempt to stop Garcia, but that did not work. The footage shows the officer catching up to Garcia after he reportedly fell to the ground. The officer appeared to be either struggling to get Garcia’s gun, or get handcuffs on him. Moments later, the officer can be seen standing up and pulling away from Garcia. The officer fired multiple shots and Garcia died of his wounds at the scene.

Audio from the video footage suggests Garcia was pleading with the officer to stop before shots were fired, although it is hard to tell what exactly he wanted the officer to stop doing. Garcia says he was bleeding from his head and was pleading with the officer while apparently still holding the gun.

A still frame near the end of the footage shows Garcia several feet away from the body cam after shots were fired, and SAPD highlights the graphic of a gun still in his hand after having been shot.

The officer-involved-shooting is under investigation by the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more information when possible.