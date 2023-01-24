SAPD releases body cam footage of officer-involved shooting released

Warning: The following video contains footage some viewers may find difficult to watch.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is releasing body cam footage of an officer-involved shooting that happened on the west side on January 4, 2023.

Officers responded to a report of a man who appeared drunk threatening people with a gun.

The video footage shows one officer walking through the parking lot of a motel before heading up the stairs to find the suspect. Upon knocking on the door, the officer starts to walk away before the door can be heard opening. The video shows multiple angles of 44-year-old Jose Iruegas extending his arm from the room through the open door while holding a gun.

Both officers on the scene pulled their guns and opened fire, hitting Iruegas several times.

Iruegas was taken to the hospital in critical condition and he now faces two charges of making terroristic threats to a peace officer.

No other injuries were reported.

The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office continues to investigate.