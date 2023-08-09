SAPD releases body cam footage of officer-involved shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is releasing body cam footage of a fatal officer-involved shooting that took place in mid-July.

Officers were called to the 6900 block of I-35 on a tip that a suspect wanted for multiple warrants was staying at a hotel. Surveillance was conducted for several hours before police saw their man getting into a car he was known to drive.

Video shows one detective moving toward 30-year-old Adrian San Martin while ordering him to show his hands.

But instead of complying, video footage shows San Martin taking off down a sidewalk with what appears to be a gun in his hand. Portions of produced video highlight the gun, which can be seen below.

As officers began chasing San Martin beyond the hotel, an unmarked patrol vehicle enters the picture as San Martin continues to run toward an access road, gun still in hand.

An officer in one of multiple unmarked patrol vehicles arriving on the scene pulled his gun and fired through the windshield, hitting San Martin.

After being rushed to a hospital, San Martin was pronounced dead.

No officers or bystanders were hurt during the gunfire.