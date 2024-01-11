SAPD releases body cam footage of San Antonio City Councilman Marc Whyte DWI arrest

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is releasing body camera footage taken when San Antonio City Councilman Marc Whyte was pulled over on December 29, 2023.

Footage shows Whyte undergoing a field sobriety test before he was arrested under suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

The District 10 Councilman was stopped in the 300 block of eastbound Northeast Loop 410 just after 11 p.m.

In a Thursday release, SAPD confirms Whyte was arrested for DWI, a Class B misdemeanor.

