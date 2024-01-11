KTSA KTSA Logo

SAPD releases body cam footage of San Antonio City Councilman Marc Whyte DWI arrest

By Christian Blood
January 11, 2024 12:32PM CST
Share
SAPD releases body cam footage of San Antonio City Councilman Marc Whyte DWI arrest
San Antonio Police Department – Body camera footage of City Councilman Marc Whyte arrest (December 29, 2023)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is releasing body camera footage taken when San Antonio City Councilman Marc Whyte was pulled over on December 29, 2023.

Footage shows Whyte undergoing a field sobriety test before he was arrested under suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

The District 10 Councilman was stopped in the 300 block of eastbound Northeast Loop 410 just after 11 p.m.

In a Thursday release, SAPD confirms Whyte was arrested for DWI, a Class B misdemeanor.

You can view the entire video by clicking here.

More about:
arrest
Councilman
DWI
Marc Whyte
San Antonio
video

Popular Posts

1

Fire at HEB on San Antonio's West Side likely caused by an electrical issue
2

San Antonio Police: 19 year-old arrested for shooting ex-girlfriend's current boyfriend outside North Side nightclub
3

San Antonio Fire Department: Massive two-alarm fire destroys downtown warehouse
4

San Antonio Police: Woman shot by ex-boyfriend at West Side apartment complex
5

Man arrested, charged with murder in death of illegal alien in Medina County