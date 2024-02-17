KTSA KTSA Logo

SAPD releases body camera footage of fatal officer-involved-shooting

By Christian Blood
February 17, 2024 4:55PM CST
San Antonio Police Department – Officer-involved-shooting on January 18, 2024

Caution: Some viewers may find the following content upsetting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is releasing body camera footage of a fatal officer-involved-shooting that happened last month.

On January 18, 2024, two officers made a traffic stop in the 700 block of Southcross on the South Side.

Video footage shows Officer Edgardo Valladares ordering Jervon Harper, 42, out of the vehicle after having smelled marijuana coming from the inside of the vehicle. Shortly after, two officers are seen struggling with Harper before he was completely out of the vehicle.

SAPD says one officer saw Harper with a handgun, at which point Officer Valladares fired a single shot from his service weapon.

Harper was hit before he was rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Chief of Police William McManus said Harper had a criminal history and was on probation at the time of the shooting.

