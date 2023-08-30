SAPD releases names of officers shot in chase and standoff

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is releasing the names of two officers shot in the line of duty on Thursday.

Sergeant Washington Moscoso says both Rhett Shoquist and Raul Chavez are out of the hospital and now on the road to recovery.

“Both officers have been released from the hospital, and continue their recovery at home,” said Moscoso in a statement Tuesday. “Thank you all for your continuous support. Please respect these officers privacy during this time.”

Shoquist is a six-year veteran of the force and Chavez has served for four years.

Both officers were shot during a chase and standoff as police tried to arrest Jesse Garcia, who was wanted on multiple warrants while out on bail.

A chase started when officers were about to make contact with Garcia, but he fired a rifle from the car he was riding in once he realized police were on his tail.

The pursuit ended at an apartment complex where police say Garcia fired more shots at officers before a standoff started. He was arrested a few hours later.

Investigators say Garcia’s active warrants at the time of the shootings included burglary of vehicles, evading arrest with a vehicle and felon in possession of a firearm. Garcia’s bonds now total $4.3 million for all charges at this time.

Police Chief William McManus spoke about the shootings in the aftermath, and records show Garcia had been arrested twice in the past year.