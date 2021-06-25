SAPD releases updated photos of Fiesta Bandits

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are still searching for multiple people suspected of burglarizing vendor booths at Market Square during Fiesta 2021 celebrations.
Officials said the individuals stole items from vendor tents after hours between June 19 and 21.
Anyone with information is asked to call 210-207-7990.
***UPDATED PHOTOS*** https://t.co/dv400YhFiA pic.twitter.com/8PeSLia21T
— San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) June 24, 2021
***UPDATED PHOTOS*** https://t.co/dv400YhFiA pic.twitter.com/8PeSLia21T
— San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) June 24, 2021