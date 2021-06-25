      Weather Alert

SAPD releases updated photos of Fiesta Bandits

Katy Barber
Jun 25, 2021 @ 10:25am
Photos courtesy of the San Antonio Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are still searching for multiple people suspected of burglarizing vendor booths at Market Square during Fiesta 2021 celebrations.

Officials said the individuals stole items from vendor tents after hours between June 19 and 21.

Anyone with information is asked to call 210-207-7990.

Photo courtesy of the San Antonio Police Department



