SAPD releases video from April officer involved shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department released a critical incident video Friday of an officer-involved shooting from April.
The April 20 incident kicked off after police received reports that a man had been shot in the backyard of a home and the shooter was armed and still present.
The video shows the first responding police officer talking to and asking the shooter, 35-year-old Brian DeLeon, to put his gun away before taking cover.
The remainder of the video is body camera footage and officers are seen taking cover, so the gunman is not visible. Home surveillance video is used, but DeLeon is not visible in that footage either.
Another officer arrives takes cover with the first responding officer and they can both be heard bargaining with the gunman in the video before the second officer shoots off a round of gunfire. Officials said the second officer fired her gun because the gunman pointed the gun at her.
Officers can be heard bargaining with the gunman again and asking him to drop his weapon. A third officer arrives, takes cover and eventually, gunfire breaks out after ignoring multiple officers asking him to drop his weapon.
Gunfire breaks out and DeLeon fires multiple rounds at officers, striking the vehicles they were taking cover behind. Officials said DeLeon was struck but continued reaching for his gun so officers resumed gunfire.
Officers can be heard trying to determine the threat level of the situation before forming a team to move closer to DeLeon to assess the situation.
DeLeon was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting. Following the shootout, police discovered a deceased man who had been shot in the head in the shed behind the home.
The man killed by DeLeon prior to the shootout was identified as 49-year-old Bobby Borrego.