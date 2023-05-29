SAPD releasing body cam footage of officer-involved shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is releasing body cam footage of an officer-involved shooting on the Northeast Side.

In a Saturday release, SAPD says the video footage was captured on May 6, 2023 after officers responded to a neighbor disturbance call involving a gun around 7:30 p.m. Investigators say screaming could be heard from the backyard of the suspect’s home upon arrival.

As the SAPD Mental Health Unit was called, investigators say a second call was made from the victim saying the suspect was outside holding a gun while naked.

Police say the suspect failed to respond to commands from officers on the scene, but later used the hood of a patrol car to mount a rifle into firing position.

The report says a supervisor on scene fired his weapon several times after the rifle was pointed at officers, the suspect hit in the arm.

The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Bryan Spangrud, was given first aid before being taken to a hospital.

Spangrud is now facing two counts of Deadly Conduct and Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer.