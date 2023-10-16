SAPD releasing bodycam footage of officer involved shooting of man with machete

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Bodycam footage now released by San Antonio police shows the officer-involved-shooting of a man with a machete.

SAPD says it started around 9:30 p.m. on the evening of September 16th at a Mexican restaurant off Roosevelt Avenue and VFW Boulevard on the South Side. Employees told police 46-year-old Jesus Hernandez was stealing backpacks filled with personal items from a storage container behind the restaurant.

Police say an employee chased Hernandez over a fence and into an apartment complex behind the restaurant. Witnesses said Hernandez swung the machete at the employee chasing him.

SAPD says at around this time, Officer Joshua Bagley arrived on scene with other officers, and they followed the chase of Hernandez into the apartment complex. It was at that point Bagley’s bodycam footage shows Hernandez tripping and falling right in front of him. Footage shows Hernandez getting to his feet, dropping the backpacks, but holding on to the machete.

Refusing an order to stop, Bagley fires at Hernandez, hitting him twice.

EMS later declared Hernandez dead at the scene.

A search of the area did not turn up the gun Hernandez was said to have been carrying.

Officer Bagley was placed on administrative duty and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Bagley has been on duty with SAPD for three years.