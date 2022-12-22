SAPD: Road rage caused big rig to crash into house

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department think an angry driver caused a big rig to crash into a house on the southeast side.

Investigators say the driver of the big rig tried to swerve to miss the angry driver who cut him off. The trailer on the rig started to sway and the driver fell out of the cab when the driver’s side door opened.

The truck kept going, eventually slamming into a house on Avondale Avenue, although nobody was in the home at the time.

KSAT-TV reports the big rig hit another car before it crashed, which left that driver hurt.

Both drivers involved in the crashes were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.