SAPD saw a 15% reduction in violent or property crime reports in 2020

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Public Safety released the 2020 Crime in Texas report this week.
The report provides itemized details for Texas cities with a population of 50,000 or more that have voluntarily submitted data on violent and property crime to DPS.
According to the report, the San Antonio Police Department responded to 15.8% less incidents in seven categories: murder, rape, robbery, assault, burglary, larceny and auto theft.
The report shows that police responded to 66,076 calls, down from 78,486 in 2019. There was a drop in reported rapes, burglaries, larceny and auto theft, but saw an increase of 20 reported murders over the previous year in addition to a rise in robberies and more than 500 additional reports of assault than in 2019.
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office saw a 1.5% increase in calls, responding to 6,078 calls last year compared to 5,989 in 2019. There were slight increases in all categories with the exception of larceny which saw nearly 300 less calls in 2020.
New Braunfels police responded to 7.7% calls, up to 1,445 last year from 1,342. The department saw a slight increase in murder, assault, larcent and auto theft, while robbery calls remained the same. There were 10 rapes reported verses 21 the year before. The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office was not included in the report.
San Marcos Police saw a reduction of 4.1% in calls with 1,699 in 2020 from 1,772 the previous year. They saw an increase in all categories with the exception of a slight drop in murder reports and more than 150 less larceny reports.
The Comal County Sheriff’s Office saw the same 1.5% increase in calls. The report states the department had zero murders in 2019 and responded to a single report in 2020 with slight increases in assault and auto theft. There were reported decreases in rape, robbery, burglary and larceny.
You can read the full report here.