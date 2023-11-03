KTSA KTSA Logo

SAPD: Search continues for suspect in fatal stabbing on West Side

By Christian Blood
November 3, 2023 1:17PM CDT
Share
SAPD: Search continues for suspect in fatal stabbing on West Side
San Antonio Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for the person responsible for the stabbing death of a man on the Leon Creek Greenway.

Investigators say the victim and the suspect were in a fight near Ingram Road on Wednesday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. Officers found the victim with several stab wounds upon arrival, and he later died on the way to the hospital.

Police say the suspect ran away from the scene after the attack, and there is no word on their name or description.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact SAPD.

More about:
Leon Creek Greenway
San Antonio Police Department
stabbing death

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio Police: Parking lot at The Rim shopping center sealed off after shopper spots grenade, device turned out to be fake
2

Bexar County Sheriff: Teens suspected of killing woman in drive-by shooting arrested
3

Tornado touches down near JBSA-Fort Sam Houston
4

San Antonio Police: Stolen car crashes into North Side gym, search for driver continues
5

Two San Antonio police officers shot, seriously hurt, suspect identified