SAPD: Search continues for suspect in fatal stabbing on West Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for the person responsible for the stabbing death of a man on the Leon Creek Greenway.

Investigators say the victim and the suspect were in a fight near Ingram Road on Wednesday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. Officers found the victim with several stab wounds upon arrival, and he later died on the way to the hospital.

Police say the suspect ran away from the scene after the attack, and there is no word on their name or description.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact SAPD.