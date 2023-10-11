SAPD: Search for man comes to an end when he gets stuck in a chimney in an abandoned house

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An hours long search came to an unusual end Tuesday night.

KSAT-12 reports San Antonio Police began looking for the man at around 3 o’clock Tuesday afternoon and they finally caught up to him at around 9:30 as he was breaking into an abandoned home on Boulder Pass Street.

Officers followed the man inside but then couldn’t find him.

The began sweeping the house for any sign of him. At some point, they focused their attention on a hole in a wall.

The man they wer elooking for had broken through the sheetrock but when he tried to hide, he fell into a chimney and got stuck.

Firefighters were called in to free the man who was then taken into custody.

He didn’t appear to have any injuries as a result of getting stuck.

The man’s name hasn’t been released and police haven’t said why they were searching for him.