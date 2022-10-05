SAPD searching for man who shot girlfriend’s mother, tied up teenager

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a man accused of shooting his girlfriend’s mother after she kicked him out of the house he was living in.

Investigators say the 29-year-old suspect had been staying at the home, but when he was ordered to leave he shot the woman in the stomach and in the hand. Prior to the shooting, police say he tied up a teenager and locked him in a storage shed.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Fuente Alley around 9:30 p.m. on report of shots fired, but police say the suspect had run out the back door of the house before they arrived.

KSAT TV reports the woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This story will be updated once more information is available.