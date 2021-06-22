SAPD searching for missing man last seen in May

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a man that was last seen along NW Military Highway near Shavano Park at the end of May.
Police said 35-year-old Kirk Edward Jones was last seen May 30 in the 2900 block of Olmos Creek. He is 6-foot-3-inches tall, weighs approximately 210 lbs with brown hair, brown eyes and has a scar on his chin and over his right eyebrow.
Jones was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, a black motorcycle jacket and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call 210-207-7660.