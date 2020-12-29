SAPD searching for ‘person of interest’ in case of indecent exposure involving child
Person of interest in case of Indecency with Child-Exposure/Photo-SAPD
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Antonio police are asking for your help in the search for a man they’re calling a ‘person of interest’ in a case of Indecency with a Child in the Northeast Side.
The incident occurred just before 7 pm December 23 at John James Park on the Holbrook Trail near Rittiman Road at Salado Creek.
SAPD has released a photo of the man they want to question. Anyone with information on the ‘person of interest’ is asked to contact police at 210-207-2313.