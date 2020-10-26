SAPD searching for ‘person of interest’ in death of man found wrapped in blanket
Mark Talamantez, Person of interest in murder case/Photo-SAPD
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Antonio police are looking for a ‘person of interest’ in the death of a 25-year-old man found wrapped in a blanket in the Southeast Side. Shawn Gaitan was found dead with severe head injuries during the early-morning hours of June 27 off of Hildebrandt and Cacias Road.
During the course of the investigation, officers discovered that 20-year-old Mark Talamantez was in possession of Gaitan’s vehicle, which had been reported stolen. Talamantez has been named a person of interest, and investigators want to talk to him. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact SAPD’s homicide unit at 210-207-7635.