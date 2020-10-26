      Weather Alert

SAPD searching for ‘person of interest’ in death of man found wrapped in blanket

Elizabeth Ruiz
Oct 26, 2020 @ 11:30am
Mark Talamantez, Person of interest in murder case/Photo-SAPD

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Antonio police are looking for a ‘person of interest’ in the death of a 25-year-old man found wrapped in a blanket in the Southeast Side.  Shawn Gaitan was found dead with severe head injuries  during the early-morning hours of  June 27 off of Hildebrandt and Cacias Road.

During the course of the investigation, officers  discovered that 20-year-old Mark Talamantez was in possession of Gaitan’s vehicle, which had been reported stolen.  Talamantez has been named a person of interest, and investigators want to talk to him.   Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact SAPD’s homicide unit at 210-207-7635.

