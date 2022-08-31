San Antonio police searching for suspect in road rage shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are investigating what they are calling a road rage shooting last week.

Investigators say it happened last Thursday at approximately 7:15 a.m. near I-35 and I-10. A Crime Stoppers report shows a 52-year-old man telling police he had been shot at by an unknown driver who also had a green laser.

The victim reported two bullet holes in his car, but there was no report of any injuries in the shooting.

KSAT reports a reward of $5,000 is available from Crime Stoppers for information that leads to the arrest of the driver, who could be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. You can remain anonymous when giving tips at 210-224-STOP.