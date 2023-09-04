SAPD searching for suspects who crashed stolen car on Loop 410
September 4, 2023 3:10PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is on the lookout for two suspects accused of wrecking a stolen car on Loop 410.
A police chopper and K-9 units are out looking for a man and a woman who investigators say were first seen by an officer at a gas station in the area.
Police say the two suspects sped away before crashing the car in a wooded area. Investigators say the two then got out of the car and ran away.
KTSA News will pass along more details when they are available.
