SAPD searching wooded area where missing girl was last seen

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the San Antonio Police Department are investigating a scene that might be related to the disappearance of young girl on December 20, 2021.

In a Thursday release, Public Relations Manager Ximena Alvarez confirmed SAPD was at a location behind the Auburn Creek apartment complex at Wurzbach and Bluemel roads.

Lina Khil went missing when she was still three years old, and KSAT-12 reports she was last seen at a playground at the Villas Del Cabo apartment complex in the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road. That location is roughly a mile away from where police were investigating Thursday morning.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.