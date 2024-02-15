KTSA KTSA Logo

SAPD searching wooded area where missing girl was last seen

By Christian Blood
February 15, 2024 10:57AM CST
Share
SAPD searching wooded area where missing girl was last seen
Police block a road on an emergency scene.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the San Antonio Police Department are investigating a scene that might be related to the disappearance of young girl on December 20, 2021.

In a Thursday release, Public Relations Manager Ximena Alvarez confirmed SAPD was at a location behind the Auburn Creek apartment complex at Wurzbach and Bluemel roads. 

Lina Khil went missing when she was still three years old, and KSAT-12 reports she was last seen at a playground at the Villas Del Cabo apartment complex in the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road. That location is roughly a mile away from where police were investigating Thursday morning. 

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible. 

More about:
Federal Bureau of Investigation
Lina Khil
missing
San Antonio Police Department

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio Police: Man accused of inappropriate contact with child in 2019 is arrested
2

Country Music Superstar Toby Keith dies at 62 after long battle with cancer
3

NWS: Windy conditions expected through weekend
4

San Antonio police identifies man hospitalized, charged after shootout with five officers
5

San Antonio Police: Woman shot in the face while standing outside East Side store