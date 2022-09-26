SAPD: Serial nudist arrested with help from residential surveillance video

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man accused of walking naked in public and masturbating on private property is now in jail.

The San Antonio Police Department says surveillance video from a witness’s home on the north east side helped them identify and arrest 67-year-old Fleance Collins Sunday.

The witness says she had seen Collins naked in her neighborhood before, but when police initially investigated they could not find him. Police say the witness then bought cameras that eventually captured footage of him walking up to the device and then masturbating in front of it.

Investigators say Collins is a registered sex offender.

He was taken to the Bexar County Jail.