SAPD Shooting kills 2 at West Side convenience store

By Christian Blood
December 6, 2023 8:14AM CST
Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left two men dead.

Investigators say the shooting happened before 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday at a Valero location not far from South Ellison Drive and Highway 151 on the West Side.

Police one of the victims tried to get help inside the store.

Detectives say one of the men died at the scene, but the other died after being rushed to the hospital.

KSAT-12 reports there have been no arrests made thus far.

SAPD is going over surveillance video for clues.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.

