SAPD: Suspect accused of robbing armored vehicle under arrest

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A matter of hours had passed before the San Antonio Police Department announced one arrest in connection to the armed robbery of a Brink’s Armored vehicle.

In a post to Facebook, SAPD says Deandre Nelson, 28, is one of two suspects accused of coming up from behind the armored vehicle, catching the crew by surprise and then forcing them to their knees.

Investigators say Nelson and another suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, but the department’s Robbery Task Force and Street Crimes Unit were able to identify the suspects and the car they were in.

Nelson was arrested, and the other suspect is currently under investigation.

The robbery happened Wednesday morning at 9:50 a.m. at a Wells Fargo location in the 1500 block of Austin Highway.