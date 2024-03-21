KTSA KTSA Logo

SAPD: Suspect accused of robbing armored vehicle under arrest

By Christian Blood
March 21, 2024 12:48PM CDT
Share
SAPD: Suspect accused of robbing armored vehicle under arrest
A close up shot of a pair of handcuffs on a table.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A matter of hours had passed before the San Antonio Police Department announced one arrest in connection to the armed robbery of a Brink’s Armored vehicle.

In a post to Facebook, SAPD says Deandre Nelson, 28, is one of two suspects accused of coming up from behind the armored vehicle, catching the crew by surprise and then forcing them to their knees.

Investigators say Nelson and another suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, but the department’s Robbery Task Force and Street Crimes Unit were able to identify the suspects and the car they were in.

Nelson was arrested, and the other suspect is currently under investigation.

The robbery happened Wednesday morning at 9:50 a.m. at a Wells Fargo location in the 1500 block of Austin Highway.

 

More about:
armed robbery
armored vehicle
arrest
Deandre Nelson
San Antonio Police Department

Popular Posts

1

Three victims identified in deadly house fire on Southeast Side
2

Update: Severe weather outlook for San Antonio, Hill Country on Thursday and Friday
3

Thunderstorms possible for San Antonio, New Braunfels through Thursday night
4

Canyon Lake man found shot dead, girlfriend taken in for questioning
5

SAPD: Man shot and killed when resident catches him breaking into car