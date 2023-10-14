KTSA KTSA Logo

SAPD: Suspect admits to killing man on West Side, dog found stabbed to death

By Christian Blood
October 14, 2023 11:11AM CDT
Share
SAPD: Suspect admits to killing man on West Side, dog found stabbed to death
Close up of metal handcuffs.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department now has a man in custody who has admitted to killing another man and possibly a dog.

Officers were called on report of a suspicious person who was reportedly looking into cars in the 500 block of Demya. After making contact with the suspect, police say the man admitted to killing someone in the 2100 block of San Lucas.

KSAT-12 reports officers later found a home with the front door open, and from there a dog was found stabbed to death in the doorway. Police found the body of the man on the living room floor.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when they are available.

More about:
admitted
dog
killing
San Antonio Police Department
stabbed
suspicious person

Popular Posts

1

SUV crashes after chase, numerous illegal immigrants arrested, DPS
2

San Antonio Police Department urges citizens to "remain vigilant" after Hamas leader calls for "Global day of Jihad"
3

Gov Abbott: Border wall going up, 50K illegal immigrants bused
4

San Antonio International Airport adds eighth nonstop international destination
5

Police ask for help in identifying two males suspected of assaulting Northside ISD officer