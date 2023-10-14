SAPD: Suspect admits to killing man on West Side, dog found stabbed to death

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department now has a man in custody who has admitted to killing another man and possibly a dog.

Officers were called on report of a suspicious person who was reportedly looking into cars in the 500 block of Demya. After making contact with the suspect, police say the man admitted to killing someone in the 2100 block of San Lucas.

KSAT-12 reports officers later found a home with the front door open, and from there a dog was found stabbed to death in the doorway. Police found the body of the man on the living room floor.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when they are available.