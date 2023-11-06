KTSA KTSA Logo

SAPD: Suspect arrested, accused in three sexual assaults

By Christian Blood
November 6, 2023 2:14PM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is giving credit to DNA technology in the arrest of a man suspected in three sexual assaults.

KSAT-12 reports Keon Gray, 26, was recently tied to three sexual assaults that happened between 2019 and 2022.

Investigators say the first assault happened in 2019 when Cray raped one woman at a home after he gave her a ride home. SAPD believes he posed as a rideshare driver before the sexual assault.

Around two years later, police say Cray walked through a another woman’s open back door before she was sexually assaulted.

Investigators say a third sexual assault was broken up when a woman in her 60s got away from Cray after he broke into her home.

SAPD believes there could be other victims tied to this suspect. Anyone with concerns is urged to call the Special Victims Unit at 210-207-2313.

