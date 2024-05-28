KTSA KTSA Logo

SAPD: Suspect arrested after South Side carjacking

By Christian Blood
May 28, 2024 1:02PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man accused of carjacking a woman on the South Side Tuesday morning is now in police custody.

The San Antonio Police Department sent officers to the scene after 8 a.m., and upon arrival they say a woman was found with minor injuries.

KSAT-12 reports the man pulled a gun on the woman, forced her out of her SUV and then drove away.

A police helicopter later spotted the SUV, and at one point police say the suspect and a passenger got out of the SUV at a dead end and ran off.

SAPD says both were detailed only a few miles from where the SUV was stolen.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.

