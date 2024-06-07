KTSA KTSA Logo

SAPD: Suspect at large after shooting on Southwest Side

By Christian Blood
June 7, 2024 10:22AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating after a man was shot on the Southwest Side Friday morning.

Officers responded to a medical clinic near Southwest Military Drive around 8 a.m., and upon arrival they found a man in his 50s who had been shot in the arm. KSAT-12 reports the bullet made it into the man’s chest.

Investigators say the man had been shot about a half hour before he was driven to the clinic by a passerby flagged down by the victim. The man did end up reaching the hospital, but his current condition is not known.

Police say the man had been doing work at a house when an elderly man came out with a gun. The victim reportedly told the suspect he did not want trouble, but soon after a shot was fired.

This is developing story and KTSA News will give more information when possible.

